Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.16

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.16 and traded as low as C$14.39. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 128,391 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.08 million and a PE ratio of -259.46.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

