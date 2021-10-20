Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Acquires 527,048 Shares

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 527,048 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 100,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,272. Sight Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGHT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

