SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRC. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £644.30 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. SigmaRoc has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.