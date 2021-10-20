Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $375.00 at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Signature Bank stock traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,172. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

