Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells $221,620.32 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. 540,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

