Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells $221,620.32 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. 540,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $90.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.
SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
