Silgan (SLGN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Silgan has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.950-$1.100 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.300-$3.450 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

