Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.100-$0.200 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLAB stock opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 149.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

