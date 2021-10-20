Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
