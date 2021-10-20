Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Stock Position Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

SPKBU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

