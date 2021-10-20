Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $136.17 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $136,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 36,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,079. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 886.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.