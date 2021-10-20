Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 275,961 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $142,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

ABT stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $122.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,788. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

