Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 118,587 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,485,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 118,587 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 3.83% of Matador Resources worth $161,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 643,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. 24,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,667. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

