Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 128,873 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128,873 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Target worth $182,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.52.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.39. 62,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

