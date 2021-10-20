Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $27.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,837.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

