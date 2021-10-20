Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 9,659 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $118,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.80. 69,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $141.33 and a twelve month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

