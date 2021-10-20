Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $164.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $146.80 and last traded at $144.98. 5,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,164,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.01.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.22.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,872.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after acquiring an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.