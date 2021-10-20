Simple Software Solutions One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $81,628.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,092,723 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

