Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $27.97. 13,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 28,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,026,000.

