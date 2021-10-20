Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Position Decreased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 144,781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 123,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

