SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $329.98 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $329.98 million and $7.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.00193955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00092942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

