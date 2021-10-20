Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.01

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.01 and traded as high as $24.46. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 9,390 shares traded.
SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
