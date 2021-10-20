SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Shares Up 1.7%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.62. 1,569,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,833,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

