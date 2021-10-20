SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,825,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,412,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $215.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

