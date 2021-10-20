Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIX opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,682 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

