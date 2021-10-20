SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 982,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.