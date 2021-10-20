SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLG stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. 982,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

