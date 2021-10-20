SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.56. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.650 EPS.

NYSE:SLG traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. 982,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

