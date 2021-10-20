SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 501.50 ($6.55). Approximately 83,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 125,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.53).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 456.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. SL Private Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

