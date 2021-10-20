Sleep Number (SNBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Sleep Number to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sleep Number to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sleep Number stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

