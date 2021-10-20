SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.