SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 2,176,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,095. SLM has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

