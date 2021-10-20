Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.00. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

