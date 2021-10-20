SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.42

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.42 and last traded at C$31.38, with a volume of 44244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.23.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.

The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

