SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRU.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.26 and a 1-year high of C$31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

