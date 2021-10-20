Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $62,081.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $540,104.30 and approximately $62,081.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00085428 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 315.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

