Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 6,858 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 1,107,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,924. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.76.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

