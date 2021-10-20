Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,136,047. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

