Smooth Love Potion (SLP) One Day Volume Hits $480.58 Million

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $146.58 million and $480.58 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00193212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00094382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 2,145,135,756 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

