Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $2,715,705.12 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $2,584,895.01.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80.

On Monday, August 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 37,065 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $2,620,124.85.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. 15,532,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,809,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.1% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

