Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 15,099 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,309,447.32.

On Monday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84.

SNAP traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,532,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,809,752. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.