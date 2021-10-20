Snap-on (SNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

