Snowball Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $212,265.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 16,843,037 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,418 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.