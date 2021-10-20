Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 3.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Snowflake by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

NYSE SNOW opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,717 shares of company stock worth $313,022,408 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.