Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.
Several brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
SCGLY stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
