Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

