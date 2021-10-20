Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDXAY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sodexo has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.