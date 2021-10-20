SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading 3.7% Higher

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.79. 129,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 157,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for SOL Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOL Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.