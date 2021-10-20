SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after buying an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,831,000 after buying an additional 98,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.58.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $317.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

