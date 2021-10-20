SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.26. 1,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,029,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Several research firms have commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $61,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth about $41,451,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 307.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 693,565 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $6,590,000.

SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.