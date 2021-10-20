Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Up 21.2%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) rose 21.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 21,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 679% from the average daily volume of 2,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

