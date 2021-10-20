Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.18

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 136500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.60 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

